Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of True North Advisors, LLC

True North Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 198 stocks valued at a total of $372,000,000. The top holdings were LII(13.85%), BRK.B(9.07%), and AAPL(6.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were True North Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

True North Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 57,989 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/21/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $252.56 per share and a market cap of $1,888,904,609,000. The stock has returned 3.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 11.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 9.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

True North Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DD by 182,698 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.87.

On 05/21/2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $63.85 per share and a market cap of $32,469,420,000. The stock has returned -22.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

True North Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DOW by 244,843 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.33.

On 05/21/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $68.11 per share and a market cap of $49,591,016,000. The stock has returned 3.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

True North Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CTVA by 256,700 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.07.

On 05/21/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $59.23 per share and a market cap of $42,864,751,000. The stock has returned 35.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

True North Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 67,539 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/21/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.59 per share and a market cap of $2,226,919,054,000. The stock has returned 8.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-book ratio of 33.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

