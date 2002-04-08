Taysha Gene Therapies to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 16

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. ( TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Monday, May 16, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 7:00 AM Central Time

Toll Free: 877-407-0792 International: 201-689-8263 Conference ID: 13729044 Webcast: https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

