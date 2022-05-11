Yext Significantly Improves Functionality and Ease of Use with New Platform Features

PR Newswire

An improved UI, new Google sync settings, and drag-and-drop search customization will help businesses work more efficiently in the Yext platform.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the general availability of its Spring '22 Release, which introduces new navigation and other features designed to improve platform performance.

The release includes updated posting functionality and support for new Google sync settings, features that will help brands better manage listings across Yext's expansive publisher network. With Search Merchandiser and the "Nebula" algorithm update, businesses can more seamlessly customize search results on websites, apps, chatbots, intranets, and elsewhere.

"At Yext, we empower businesses to work smarter, not harder," said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "Our Spring Release is jam-packed with new features that will help brands optimize their use of the Yext platform to deliver exceptional digital experiences wherever customers and employees look for information."

The Spring '22 Release includes the following features:

Learn more about Yext's newest features in the Spring '22 Release Notes.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers Company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

