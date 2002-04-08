Evaxion Biotech Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Received regulatory clearance in Australia to initiate phase 2b trial of lead cancer therapy EVX-01 targeting melanoma

Completed recruitment for Phase 1/2a clinical trial for EVX-02 with all patients receiving first dose

Announced publication on personalized therapy with EVX-01 in patients with metastatic melanoma in the open-access, peer-reviewed medical science journal OncoImmunology

Hosted Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar with acclaimed experts on metastatic melanoma and personalized cancer immunotherapies

Ended first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $31.4 million

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S ( EVAX) (“Evaxion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies, announced today the first quarter 2022 financial results and provided an operational update.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said: “Evaxion continued exciting clinical momentum in the first quarter of 2022, progressing our lead cancer therapy towards a new Phase 2b clinical trial. The upcoming trial will combine EVX-01 with Merck’s KEYTRUDA®, for treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, a condition for which there is a significant unmet medical need. We also completed recruitment for the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for our second cancer therapy, EVX-02, and we are advancing this product candidate into a dedicated Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with resectable melanoma. We believe that these are significant steps forward for Evaxion in our pursuit to use our exciting pipeline of cancer therapies to improve the treatment landscape in melanoma and possibly other cancers. We are also actively discussing potential partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and we are optimistic about achieving solid progress on this during 2022. Our cash reserves of $31.4 million as of the end of the first quarter provide a solid financial foundation enabling the continued development of our lead programs.”

Operational and Business Highlights in the First Quarter of 2022

Received proceeds from first tranche of €7.0 million ($7.8 million) from our European Investment Bank (EIB) loan

Announced strengthening of leadership team with appointments of Chief Operating Officer and new Chief Financial Officer



Events after the Reporting Period

Announced successful production of unique, personalized cancer immunotherapies for all patients in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for EVX-02

Deployment of Personalis’ ImmunoID NeXT Platform ® in Phase 2b trial of EVX-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA ®

Announced leadership change for Chief Business Officer

Expected milestones in 2022

Phase 2b first patient, first visit with EVX-01 for metastatic melanoma (peptide-based, personalized cancer therapy)

Phase 2b regulatory filing for EVX-02/03 in patients with resectable melanoma (DNA-based, personalized cancer therapy)

Phase 2b first patient, first visit with EVX-02/03

Phase 1 regulatory filing for EVX-B1 (S. aureus) in skin and soft tissue infections

Second bacteria target selected from EDEN platform

First viral candidate selected from RAVEN platform

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash position : As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $31.4 million as compared to $32.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Operating spending for the first quarter of 2022 was offset by the proceeds from the first tranche of the EIB loan.

: As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $31.4 million as compared to $32.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Operating spending for the first quarter of 2022 was offset by the proceeds from the first tranche of the EIB loan. Research and Development expenses were $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs as a result of higher headcount.

were $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $3.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs as a result of higher headcount. General and Administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in external costs.

were $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in external costs. Net loss was $5.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 or ($0.25) loss per basic and diluted share as compared to $4.1 million, or ($0.23) loss per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Guidance

We expect our existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the next 12 months.



About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies.

Evaxion Biotech A/S

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Data (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands)

Mar 31, Dec 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,409 $ 32,166 Total assets 41,083 40,163 Total liabilities 14,694 7,726 Share capital 3,755 3,755 Other reserves 78,512 79,114 Accumulated deficit (55,878 ) (50,432 ) Total equity 26,389 32,437 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,083 $ 40,163

Evaxion Biotech A/S

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss Data (Unaudited)

(USD in thousands, except per share data)