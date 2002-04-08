urban-gro, Inc. to Participate at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPC”) design-build firm specializing in indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), today announced that it will participate at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference in New York, NY on May 18-19, 2022.



Bradley Nattrass, Chairman & CEO, will host a presentation on Thursday, May 19 at 10:35 am ET and participate on a CEA panel the same day at 2:45 pm ET. Mr. Nattrass will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, attendees should contact [email protected] or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPC”) design-build firm specializing in indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”). With experience in over 500 CEA projects spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the Company’s expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive cultivation facility optimization. Operating as a full-service, a la carte and complete turn-key, design-build solutions provider in crop-agnostic indoor CEA and commercial market sectors, our end-to-end approach provides a single point of responsibility across all aspects of operations. Visit urban-gro.com to learn more.

