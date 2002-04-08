CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP appointed Mrs. TitaThy Nguyen, Chairman of Vietnam World Energy Council (VWEC), as the new Executive Member of Advisory Board

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently engaged in PHILUX Global Funds (a group of Luxembourg bank funds), the Asia Diamond Exchange project (“ADE”) in Vietnam, mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.co2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP., a subsidiary of the Company, has appointed Mrs. TitaThy Nguyen, Chairman of Vietnam World Energy Council, as the new Executive Member of Advisory Board.



Mrs. TitaThy Nguyen, in addition to her position as the Chairman of Vietnam World Energy Council (VWEC), is also President of Vietnam Green Energy Network. Since 2014 she has been the Director of the Consulting Center and the Director of the Vietnam Energy Development Support Center of the Vietnam Energy Association. Her experience includes project management, power plant operations, commercial, financial, legal and corporate functions.

Choky YF Simanjuntak, CEO and Founder of CARBON, stated: “We are grateful to have TitaThy be part of the Advisory Board. With her impressive experiences in energy business of Vietnam and ASEAN we believe she can leverage the networks to achieve all stakeholders’ net zero (decarbonization) in a timely manner and according to the targets. She will advise us on the strategy, strengthening our carbon market, i.e. projects owners and carbon offset, and in the same token accelerating combating global climate change as per our vision and mission.”

Henry Fahman, Chairman, Co-Founder & Chairman of the Advisory Board of CARBON, added: “TitaThy is a gem for us, she will help us in the Advisory Board, especially to work closely with the Vietnamese government to facilitate the implementation of the new regulations/ decrees regarding global climate change. CARBON will strategically expedite the adoption of the new regulation and the participation of many members of VWEC to bring benefits to the environment, project owners and our shareholders. We are happy to work together with TitaThy in achieving noble and aggressive targets in the environmental sector.”

About Vietnam Net-Zero Carbon Emission.

The updated NDC (2020) aims to reduce GHG emissions by 9% in 2030 compared to a BAU scenario, equivalent to 83.9 MtCO 2 eq, using its domestic resources. The new target is 1% higher than in the first NDC. The GHG emissions cut target could be further increased to 27%, or 250.8 MtCO 2 eq, with international support. In November 2021, Vietnam committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

About CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP.

CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. (https://CO2-1-0.io) is a subsidiary of PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, $PHIL), aims to provide a solution to a disruptive new carbon market (voluntary and compliance market) using blockchain-crypto technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and Six Sigma (6σ) methodology, which will empower the real environmentally sustainable projects (renewable energy, energy savings, heat recovery, industrial waste, agriculture, forestry, and many other new technologies), which projects have started in the USA, Vietnam, Indonesia, other ASEAN countries, and worldwide. It has a clear and systematic product development roadmap and the ultimate milestones of the products. The solution, methodology, and improved TACCC (transparent, accurate, consistent, complete, and comparable) business process originally introduced by CO2-1-0 (CARBON) will bring full impact to better environment and life of millions.

CARBON (CO2) is the most environmentally sustainable crypto on earth, developed under BEP-20 (BSC Mainnet) and has passed the CertiK audit, which is the #1 security audit for blockchain protocols, wallets, DApps, and smart contracts. CO2-1-0 (CARBON) CORP. is based in Wyoming, USA, with a fast-growing community named “Carbonian" all over the world. CO2 tokens currently traded at DigiFinex: http://digifinex.com/en-ww/trade/USDT/CO2

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

