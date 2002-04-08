Applied Blockchain Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. ( APLD) ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") today announced its participation in the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, the 22nd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference and the D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference.



17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

The 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference is being held virtually and in New York, New York May 16-18, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins is scheduled to present on May 17, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Those interested in attending the presentation may join here and a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

22nd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference

The 22nd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference is being held in Los Angeles, California May 25-26, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins is scheduled to present on May 26, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference

The D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference is being held in New York, New York on June 2, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Inc. ( APLD) is a builder and operator of next-generation data centers across North America which provide substantial compute power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining. The Company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDBlockchain.

