Lesser Known Apps Outperforming 46% of Leading Brands

PR Newswire

New Report Series Highlights UA Strategies of Brands With Breakout Growth

Newsbreak, CashApp, Shazam Named Amongst Top Transcenders

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the leading independent mobile growth platform, and Apptopia Inc., a leader in real-time competitive intelligence, today announced the first of a new report series titled The BRAG (Brand Relative App Growth) Index. The study highlights UA strategies of mobile apps delivering above average app install volume relative to prior quarter's brand funnel (consumer awareness and install intent).

Investing in brand awareness became a higher priority for mobile marketers one year ago, when App Tracking Transparency (ATT) limited the access to identifiers for advertisers (IDFA), thereby shifting focus from targeted ad campaigns to contextual. The first BRAG Index gives well-timed insight to the mobile marketing tactics and trends born in this new age of mobile marketing.

Across app categories, the top BRAG-ers engaged in one or more of the following strategies:

Offline Partnerships including presence and promotions with sports teams, games, athletes, and music artists that aligned a brand with an active fan base.

including presence and promotions with sports teams, games, athletes, and music artists that aligned a brand with an active fan base. Mobile Ecosystem Integrations including product development that positioned apps on operating systems, blockchain, payments platforms, and carrier/OEM devices.

including product development that positioned apps on operating systems, blockchain, payments platforms, and carrier/OEM devices. Product-Led Growth including features that make the experience more valuable to users on each return visit to increase the likelihood of organic sharing. This came in the form of unique currency, experiences, entertainment, or information.

"Today's CMOs are always on the lookout for successful growth strategies," said Greg Wester, head of On-Device Marketing at Digital Turbine. "Having a method to identify the brands whose brand growth or mobile performance growth is truly outpacing the competition was the missing piece. Apptopia, with their expertise in app performance data, was an ideal partner to co-design the needed methodology."

"We value looking at problems from many different angles because oftentimes the most impactful insights come from combining multiple data points and multiple perspectives," said Jonathan Kay, CEO at Apptopia. "This helps cut through all the noise in the app stores to find out what's moving the needle, and that's what we've worked on alongside Digital Turbine."

The report combines two data sources: end-of-Q2 install volumes from Apptopia's Performance data, and survey data on consumers' awareness and install intent of leading apps across seven different categories completed by Digital Turbine at the beginning of Q4 2021.

The first BRAG Index report series analyzed seven app categories:

Shopping

Streaming Video

Health & Fitness

Music & Audio

Finance

Food & Drink

News

Lesser known Retail apps outperformed 33% of leading retail brands. Lesser known News apps outperformed more than 66% of leading News brands. In the last six months across all categories, lesser known apps on average outperformed 46% of leading brands.

Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU), June 6-8, 2022

BRAG Index report highlights will be featured at The MAU Event, during the panel "Post IDFA Success – Learn Top Strategies Generating Breakout Growth." The event – scheduled for June 7th 2022 at 11AM, PDT – brings together leaders from top mobile brands in Las Vegas, NV.

About The BRAG Index

The BRAG Index, or Brand Relative App Growth Index, is a first of its kind report series to focus on and measure app's user growth relative to its brand funnel (i.e., consumer awareness and intent). Digital Turbine and Apptopia partnered to create the report by integrating consumer surveys with Apptopia's performance data to identify thriving apps that are transcending their brand funnel and "punching above their weight." With this insight, the report series takes an in-depth look at the winning growth strategies being used by these Transcender apps. To view the full report go to www.bragindex.com.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Our end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to supercharge their awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. www.digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbin Media Contact

Mimi Torrington

[email protected]

About Apptopia

Apptopia is a leader in real-time competitive intelligence. Brands and financial firms use our platform to generate insights across mobile apps and connected devices. Powered by machine learning technology, we collect and analyze billions of complex data points to surface critical business signals. Leading brands including Visa, Target, and Microsoft rely on Apptopia to better understand consumer behavior and intent across app-based devices to gain a competitive advantage. Financial analysts access our data analytics via the Bloomberg Terminal to generate revenue estimates, monitor consumer engagement across devices, and gain insight into competitive positioning.

Visit apptopia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to see our insights.

Apptopia Media Contact

Adam Blacker

617-963-0965

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lesser-known-apps-outperforming-46-of-leading-brands-301544770.html

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.