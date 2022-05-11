Adjust Reports 184% Growth in CTV to Mobile App Installs; Unveils CTV AdVision, the Industry's First Comprehensive Measurement Solution

PR Newswire

Amid steady growth in Connected TV advertising, Adjust empowers marketers to analyze the 'assisting power' of CTV

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjust today introduced CTV AdVision — the industry's first comprehensive connected TV measurement solution — as the mobile marketing analytics platform reports upward-trending growth in both mobile and CTV app installs from CTV advertising campaigns. In April, CTV ad to mobile app installs tracked by Adjust exploded by 184% globally compared to Dec. 2021, while CTV app installs boomed 150% last month over February.

What sets CTV AdVision apart is that it offers brands the ability to analyze the assisting power of CTV on performance.

Ad spending on CTV is projected to surpass $21 billion this year, according to a new Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) report1. But even as marketers increasingly leverage this growing channel as part of their overall marketing strategy, many grapple with measurement challenges, including fragmentation, complexity and expense, that are preventing them from taking advantage of CTV advertising to reach a massive, engaged viewership. In fact, the same IAB survey shows just 18% of total ad spend on video (encompassing CTV, social, short-form video and traditional linear TV), is currently allocated to CTV.

"Marketers have struggled to turn CTV into a performance channel because, until now, they didn't have the data to do so," said Gijsbert Pols, Ph.D., Director of Connected TV & New Channels at Adjust. "What sets CTV AdVision apart is that it offers brands of all sizes the ability to analyze the assisting power of CTV on performance and reveals the extent to which CTV is helping other channels to convert and improve ROI."

Offering app marketers more CTV visibility than ever before

CTV AdVision combines Adjust's current market-leading connected TV measurement offerings — CTV to Mobile and CTV to CTV — with a dedicated CTV dashboard in Datascape . On one screen, marketers can clearly see how their CTV campaigns are performing overall, as well as the impact of CTV campaigns on their apps with metrics and KPIs, such as installs, revenue and ROI. Additionally, in the Datascape Overview dashboard and report building tool, marketing decision-makers can gain a holistic view of their user acquisition and retention strategies to see CTV performance in the context of other channels.

Among its core capabilities, Adjust's CTV AdVision empowers marketers to:

Measure CTV campaign influence on mobile apps.

Analyze the assisting value of CTV campaigns on other campaigns, such as search and social, including the presence of CTV in customer journeys.

Measure the impact of advertising campaigns for apps functioning on CTV devices.

Create and track QR codes optimized for CTV in the dashboard.

Customize the attribution logic to fit the specific needs of the CTV ecosystem.

"As CTV becomes a more prominent channel in advertising, we know marketers need to be able to prove ROI on their CTV campaigns," said Katie Madding, Chief Product Officer at Adjust. "We built CTV AdVision to empower marketers and advertisers with a unified attribution method, with reliable data and visualizations on CTV performance, that allows for consistent and independent measurement."

Additionally, marketers benefit from Adjust's partner integrations with the biggest players in the CTV ecosystem, from platform providers like Samsung to intermediaries, such as The Trade Desk and tvScientific. Clients from a wide range of app verticals already using CTV AdVision, including Plarium and PeopleFun, have noted the challenges or impediments it has helped them overcome to advertise on CTV.

"With Adjust's CTV AdVision, we've been able to achieve heightened visibility into the performance of our CTV efforts to optimize our campaigns," noted Shlomi Laufer, Team Lead at Plarium. "Previously, we had to make choices for our CTV marketing without the data to support or guide our decisions. With CTV AdVision, we're able to easily and confidently purchase CTV ads."

"By using Adjust's CTV AdVision, our growth team can view PeopleFun's connected TV marketing strategy within the context of its greater digital marketing efforts," commented Carol Miu, CEO of PeopleFun. "We can now rely on one measurement solution, Adjust, when we promote our hit puzzle game Wordscapes on CTV. Before, we had to synthesize different measurement solutions from each CTV provider."

Learn more about Adjust CTV AdVision here .

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

In 2021, Adjust was acquired by AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com.

