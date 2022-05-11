Navitas GaN ICs unleash TurboPower™ 68W charging with the new motorola edge+

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits has announced that its GaNFast technology has been selected to charge Motorola’s flagship motorola edge+ (2022) smartphone. The TurboPower 68W (MC-681) charger has arrived in the US as a standalone accessory to bring a fast charging experience on top of the amazing battery life of the new edge+.



The new motorola edge+, with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, blazing-fast 5G and WiFi 6E and 6.7” OLED screen has a powerful 4,800 mAh battery. When used with the TurboPower 68W fast charger (sold separately), you can charge over 50% in just 15 minutes* for a superb user-charging experience.

The TurboPower 68W is a great all-in-one travel-charger option for USB-C phones, tablets, and laptops. Thanks to efficiencies from the GaNFast power IC, it is notably smaller than most adapters in its power range. At only 58 x 41 x 28 mm (66 cc), the TurboPower 68W achieves a power density of 1 W/cc at a featherweight 95 g for ultra-portability. Built-in protection from power surges, extreme heat, and other dangers ensure that the smartphone or tablet remains safe while charging. High-quality design and manufacturing enable a 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty for the new charger.

The TurboPower 68W (MC-681) was jointly designed and built for Motorola by Salom, who is now selling them in the US. "The TurboPower 68W is our most powerful addition to the Motorola Charging line-up to date as Navitas’ GaN technology advances keep driving TurboPower speeds higher while maintaining compact form factors," said Joseph Reisinger, President of Salom America Company. “Customers will be delighted with the faster charge times and portability."

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon chips. Navitas’ proprietary GaN power ICs integrate GaN power (FET) and GaN drive plus control, sensing and protection in a single SMT package. The result is easy-to-use, high-speed, high-performance ‘digital-in, power-out’ building blocks that deliver up to 3x faster charging in half the size and weight, and with up to 40% energy savings compared with earlier silicon solutions.

“Motorola customers have high standards, and GaN delivers the high speed and small size to exceed those expectations,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “GaN provides next-generation performance while ensuring a focus on efficiency and sustainability – another Motorola-Navitas shared goal. Every GaNFast power IC shipped reduces CO2 emissions by 4 kg.”**

About Motorola and Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

Motorola exists to design, create and deliver purposeful innovations to people across the globe so they transform the way they discover, share and connect with the world around them. Since 1928, we’ve been driven to move the industry forward. At Motorola, we strive to provide people with more access to the intuitive mobile products and services needed to make everyday life easier, more uplifting, and more enjoyable for all. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

About Salom

Salom is a leading global manufacturer of power supplies for consumer electronics products. A manufacturing partner for Motorola for over 30 years, Salom has produced over 600 million Motorola chargers and is Motorola’s global licensee for charging accessories. Salom products are trusted by some of the most successful electronics companies in the world, quietly powering devices across the globe for more than 40 years.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field-failures. Every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 emissions. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

MOTOROLA, the Stylised M Logo, MOTO, TurboPower, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

*Battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors, including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

**Navitas estimate based on GaN vs Si total life-cycle analysis of both power semiconductor and charger/adapter, data provided by ‘Earth-Shift Global’ 3rd-party analysts.

Contact Information

Joshua Timm, Product Marketing Manager, Salom America Company

[email protected]

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, Navitas Semiconductor

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4928ffa0-44ec-48b4-ad46-b8d7d4e8bb11