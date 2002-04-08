Dorman Announces Over 300 New Products for May, Including More Than 100 Aftermarket-Exclusives and 10 Dorman® OE FIX™ Repair Solutions

Highlights:

Four new OE FIX flexible stainless steel braided fuel lines engineered to fit a total of 2.3+ million General Motors vehicles

Three new additions, including two OE FIX solutions, to Dorman’s expanded line of components and accessories for turbocharged vehicles

New OE FIX solutions for HVAC heater hose, water pumps, and complex automotive electronics engineered to save technicians and vehicle owners time and money, and extend the life of millions of vehicles on the road today

COLMAR, Pa., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) is announcing today the release of more than 300 new auto parts, including more than 100 new-to-the-aftermarket parts that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks, offering aftermarket choices for common failures on millions of vehicles. This month’s first-to-aftermarket releases include ten new OE FIX solutions that can save technicians and vehicle owners time and money.



The new OE FIX products include four new flexible stainless steel braided fuel lines (819-815, 819-820, 819-845, and 819-874) designed to replace the rigid original equipment-style fuel lines on more than 1.5 million popular Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and SUVs. Rigid fuel lines can be difficult to route under vehicles, and using these aftermarket-exclusive replacements can save hours of time during installation.

Continuing its leadership in complex automotive electronics, Dorman is releasing a new OE FIX electronic throttle body (977-780) designed to fit more than 800,000 Chrysler and Dodge vehicles that features a non-moving Hall effect sensor and a proprietary Sensor Shield™ shaft seal. This upgraded throttle body is designed to better resist the intrusion of oil, moisture, and other contaminants than the original equipment part, and offer better protection from wear for internal components. Dorman now has more than 100 electronic throttle bodies as part of its vast array of electronic and mechatronic products.

Two new OE FIX parts reinforce Dorman’s position as an aftermarket leader in turbocharger components and accessories. A new water feed line (926-186) engineered to fit more than 1.3 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles and a coolant line (667-562) designed for select late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram pickup trucks boast upgrades engineered to replace factory designs that may wear prematurely and eventually leak.

Almost 5 million GM vehicles were originally equipped with an HVAC heater hose assembly that can fail when the integrated plastic Y-connector cracks during normal use. A new OE FIX heater hose assembly (626-683) features a more durable aluminum Y-connector to prevent such failures and provide a more lasting repair.

A new OE FIX electric engine water pump (599-961) for certain aging BMW X5 SAVs incorporates a similar material design upgrade to help increase durability and prevent cracks that can occur in the pump’s original plastic cover, causing coolant leaks. The Dorman replacement features a more robust aluminum pump housing and hardware, along with an updated circuit board design for increased reliability.

Another material upgrade on a new OE FIX engine water pump assembly (902-670), engineered for more than one million Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, is designed to provide greater durability than the factory design. The gasket on the original equipment housing swells when it comes in contact with oil and can cause the plastic assembly housing to crack. The Dorman assembly housing is manufactured from durable aluminum to help prevent cracking, and the gasket material has been upgraded to reduce swelling.

May’s new product releases also include two exhaust manifold hardware and gasket kits (57072 and 57073) designed to fit more than 3.5 million Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles with 5.7L HEMI V8 engines. The kits include gaskets and hardware that match the fit and function of the original components and can save technicians the need to spend time sourcing those parts individually.

Dorman’s extensive lineup of door lock actuators is growing again this month with the addition of a front right door direct replacement actuator (937-933) for more than 6 million late-model Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles.

Two new aftermarket-exclusive third brake light assemblies (923-121 and 923-355) join Dorman’s expanded line of direct replacements in this high-turnover part category. Designed to fit more than 2.2 million Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks and half a million Chevrolet Cruze vehicles, these two new light assemblies are engineered to replicate the function and performance of the factory-installed versions and to meet inspection requirements in states that require a center high mount brake light.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 300+ featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

Investor Relations: David Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]



About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.