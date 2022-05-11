NEW RICE KRISPIES TREATS® HOMESTYLE CINNAMON SUGAR BRINGS A FLAVORFUL NEW TWIST TO A FAVORITE OOEY-GOOEY SNACK

PR Newswire

This first-ever cinnamon sugar flavor from Rice Krispies Treats takes inspiration from crave-worthy creations made in kitchens nationwide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To capture the magic of homemade treats and cinnamon sugar sweets, Snap Crackle and Pop® created an all-new snack complete with fluffy marshmallows, golden butter and a sprinkle of warm cinnamon: Rice Krispies Treats® HOMESTYLE Cinnamon Sugar.

Few things in life are better than being wrapped up in a warm hug or enjoying a little snack reminiscent of childhood, and this new flavor delivers on both. Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE Cinnamon Sugar brings a flavorful new twist to the ooey-est, gooey-est snack, now topped with a delicious dusting of cinnamon sugar and with extra marshmallows folded into every bite.

Inspired by the marshmallow-packed homemade creations in kitchens nationwide, Cinnamon Sugar joins existing Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE flavors: Original and Chocolate. The best part? Each HOMESTYLE bar is still 50% bigger compared to the original snack,* so fans will get a true taste of home in every bite — without any prep work.

"Whether you're a busy parent packing lunchboxes or a grown-up kid craving a taste of childhood, fans can enjoy this deliciously sticky, simple snack any time of day and be transported to a homey kitchen in just one bite," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "What's more, this is the first-ever Cinnamon Sugar flavor for our Rice Krispies Treats brand, and we're excited to add it to our beloved line of HOMESTYLE bars."

Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE Cinnamon Sugar is now available in grocery stores nationwide for an SRP of $3.99 for six bars in a box or $5.24 for 12 bars in a box.

* Compared to Rice Krispies Treats 22g bar

