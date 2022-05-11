Creatd to Launch First Original Podcast, Featuring Stories from Vocal Creators

PR Newswire

Creatd Studios, the Company's transmedia production arm, announces its entry into podcast production.

Company plans to drop its first episode of a nonfiction series in Summer 2022, followed by a fiction-focused miniseries in Fall 2022.

Creatd partnered with creative agency Pod People for podcast development and series production.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today announced the upcoming release of its new podcast, devoted to amplifying the voices and stories of Vocal's creators. Creatd's entry into the podcasting space is one of numerous new projects housed within its transmedia production arm, Creatd Studios. The podcast, with its first episode expected to drop this summer, is being produced in partnership with Pod People , the creative audio production agency that has previously launched successful podcasts for leading brands such as Netflix, Vogue, and Bon Appétit.

Creatd Studios has released the details of its first two series, both of which are designed to showcase the wide variety of stories and creators that originate from Vocal's community. First up for release is a nonfiction narrative podcast centered on the theme of wellness and personal development. Each episode will focus on a selected personal essay, sourced from Vocal, and feature a voice-acted reading of the published work, followed by an interview with the creator to give listeners the 'story behind the story.' Following the series' run, in Fall 2022, Creatd plans to release its second series, a fiction-focused show that will serve as an audio companion to Creatd's upcoming print book. As announced earlier this week , the Company has partnered with the UK-based crowdfunded publisher Unbound to publish a fiction anthology featuring the 25 winners of the Vocal+ Fiction Awards, the Vocal-hosted short story writing contest. Each episode in the series will feature one of these 25 winning stories and be released consecutively leading up to the book's publication in early 2023.

Creatd's entry into podcasting is motivated by its ongoing commitment to invest in its creators and provide additional routes to build their visibility, audiences, and earnings. By adapting published stories from the Vocal platform into an audio format, Creatd will be able to expand creators' audience reach while creating new revenue opportunities for the Company.

Hosting Vocal's podcast will be Creatd Studio's very own Erica Wagner, an author, literary editor, and experienced broadcaster. Commented Ms. Wagner, "One of the major benefits of working within an ecosystem like Creatd's is the wealth of original content at our fingertips. Every day, Vocal's 1.4 million-strong community tells compelling stories on Vocal, which stretch across countless genres, styles, and points of view. We really see podcasting as an ideal medium for our creators and our team to deepen our connection with audiences beyond the interactions already taking place on Vocal's platform."

Ms. Wagner is Lead Editorial Innovator at Creatd, Inc. Her books include Chief Engineer: Washington Roebling, The Man Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge; Ariel's Gift: Ted Hughes, Sylvia Plath and the Story of Birthday Letters, and a novel, Seizure. She was the literary editor of the London Times for 17 years and is a contributing writer for the New Statesman and consulting literary editor for Harper's Bazaar. She has broadcast widely on the BBC and other platforms and is an accomplished host of public events. Her new book, Mary and Mr. Eliot: A Sort-Of Love Story, will be published by Faber and Faber in September.

About Pod People

Pod People is a creative audio production studio that has deep experience in helping leading brands launch successful podcasts. Their past work has included the ideation, production, and marketing of well-known branded podcasts such as Bon Apétit's "Food People", Vogue's "In VOGUE: The 2000's", and Netflix's "Know It All." For more information, visit: https://www.podpeople.com/.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Creatd: https://creatd.com/ ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com/ ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media/ ;

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatd-to-launch-first-original-podcast-featuring-stories-from-vocal-creators-301544892.html

SOURCE Creatd, Inc.