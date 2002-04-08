Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Receives a New Purchase Order From a Repeat Customer in the US

Chatsworth, CA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi"), ( CVAT) announced that Desmet Ballestra Group NV, CTi's strategic partner since 2010, has completed another round of sale orders for proprietary Nano Reactor® systems for vegetable oil refineries in the US.



Desmet Ballestra (“Desmet”), a world leader in edible oil and biofuel processing, was recently acquired by Alfa Laval, a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling. This acquisition has helped to accelerate CTi’s plans to expand the international reach of its innovative technology across a variety of edible oil refining sectors.

The demand for the edible oil industry has historically grown at over 5% per year, even during periods of global economic instability. This is because crude oil extracted from soybeans needs further treatment to convert it into a bland, stable, and nutritious product that is used in the manufacture of a variety of products including: Margarine, shortening, salad and cooking oil, mayonnaise, food products, and oleochemicals.

CTi’s proprietary technological solutions are built around a solid core of design procedures that effectively addresses many attributes in the field of crude vegetable oil refining. The company’s Nano Neutralization™ patented technology and its proprietary patented processes provide many advantages and proven savings for edible oil refineries.

The current US purchase order for multiple reactors has processing capacities that are designed to process over 3,200 tons per day (TPD) of crude vegetable oil—significantly increasing the efficiency of operations while mitigating the environmental impact for the oil refining industry. Some of the most noteworthy benefits of the reactors include: A 0.3-1% oil yield increase, 90% less excess phosphoric acid, 30-50% reduction of caustic soda, lower soaps at the primary phase of separation, and finally low to zero silica consumption.

"Our patented technology was built in the United States,” said Roman Gordon, Global Technology Officer of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. “The vegetable oil refinery market around the World has an extreme need for technological evolution, allowing more opportunities for our proprietary technology. Our Nano Neutralization® Systems have shown time and time again that they can outperform conventional methods.”

Mr. Gordon continued, “This is where next-generation processes can help to fulfill the call of action demanded of the traditional vegetable oil processing industry. With higher yield and lower operating costs, cavitation technology helps to improve oil quality while using fewer chemicals, less adsorbents, and no water washing ever—significantly increasing both yield and sustainability.”

Staying at the forefront of global technological innovation, CTi is changing the vegetable oil refining industry one partnership at a time.

Technology Overview:

CVAT's Nano Reactor® is designed to refine various edible vegetable oils such as oil, soy, canola, sunflower and palm oil, and even tallow. CVAT's process and system offers enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining process.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in Oils and Fats, oleochemicals and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain). https://www.desmetballestra.com/

