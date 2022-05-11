PR Newswire

"More Than Just a Cup" purchases to be donated directly to RMHC Chapters across the U.S.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced that its McCafé At Home coffee brand has partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) for a multi-year program to support families with hospitalized children. To launch the partnership and provide immediate support to RMHC programs, McCafé At Home is releasing a limited-edition "More Than Just a Cup" mug, with 100% of the purchase going to RMHC. In addition, the brand is excited to announce they have partnered with Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor to amplify the campaign with her wide-reaching fan base.

McCAFÉ ® AT HOME ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES (RMHC)

"When I learned about McCafé At Home's partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities, I knew right away that I wanted to be part of it and help in any way that I can," said Meghan Trainor. "As a new mom, I'm incredibly passionate about supporting other families, especially those with hospitalized children when they need it most."

Designed by children who have stayed at Ronald McDonald House programs across the U.S., the mugs will be available for purchase exclusively on Keurig.com for $1,800*, with 100% of the purchase being donated to RMHC. There is a very symbolic and wonderful reason behind the price of this mug. The average length of stay for a family at a Ronald McDonald House is 18 days, with the average cost per night being $100. Therefore, each mug sold helps support the stay of one family in their time of need.

"McCafé At Home is proud to support Ronald McDonald House Charities with the launch of the 'More Than Just A Cup' platform," said Philip Drapeau, Senior Vice President for Keurig Dr Pepper. "With this campaign, as well as many future initiatives, we'll be able to provide support to RMHC and their powerful mission of keeping families and their children together."

Additionally, McCafé At Home will donate over $400,000 to the charity in year one and will supply every RMHC Chapter in the U.S. with Keurig® Brewers and McCafé At Home K-cup® pods.

"All of us at Ronald McDonald House Charities are proud to support millions of families throughout their child's medical journey," said Kelly Dolan, RMHC Global President and CEO. "We're so grateful to be working so closely with the McCafé At Home team and appreciate their generosity in this partnership."

The McCafé At Home "More Than Just a Cup" mug was created to increase awareness for the work of RMHC, raise more support for the families who rely on the organization and encourage others to get involved. As an added incentive for at-home coffee drinkers - and to bring even more comfort to RMHC families - each purchase will include a digital coupon code that will restock McCafé At Home coffee free for one year. The brand will also match one year's supply to Ronald McDonald House programs. The mug is now available for purchase for one month only.

Additionally, running now and through the beginning of June, all McCafé K-Cup® pods on Keurig.com will have a portion of proceeds donated to RMHC, so everyone can get involved!

** $0.10 per box, up to $10,000.

About McCafé At Home

Brighten your day with McCafé®, a simply delicious coffee that keeps the good going. Made with responsibly sourced 100% Arabica beans. Available nationally in pods, bags and cans.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

When families have a sick child, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) ensures they have access to the care and support they need along their medical journey. There are over 260 RMHC Chapters in 62 countries and regions around the world.

SOURCE McCafé At Home