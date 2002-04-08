Atlantic American Corporation Reports First Quarter Results For 2022

Net income increased to $2.8 million for the three month period ended March 31, 2022

ATLANTA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per common share, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.03 per common share, in the first quarter of 2021. Premium revenue for the three month period ended March 31, 2022 increased $1.0 million, or 2.2%, to $47.1 million from $46.1 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2021.

Operating income (as defined below) increased to $1.6 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to operating loss of $1.4 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2021. The increase in operating income was primarily due to more favorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our first quarter is typically the most challenging and we are quite pleased with our bottom line results. Both the property and casualty and life and health operations turned in respectable operating income numbers for the quarter. Additionally, the momentum in our Company’s voluntary benefits division continues to build and we are beginning to see significant premium growth in the group lines of coverage. We believe that with the continued efforts and focus of our people, we are well positioned for success in our future quarters.”



Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment (gains) losses, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense, which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including those detailed in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact: J. Ross Franklin Hilton H. Howell, Jr. Chief Financial Officer Chairman, President & CEO Atlantic American Corporation Atlantic American Corporation 404-266-5580 404-266-5505

Atlantic American Corporation

Financial Data