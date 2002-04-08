Enovix Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ( ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today posted to its website at https://ir.enovix.com a quarterly shareholder letter containing the financial results for the first quarter of 2022, ending April 3, 2022, and a new investor presentation.



The shareholder letter and investor presentation provide business updates that detail progress made in the quarter along several key areas including technology, production, and commercialization.

“In the first quarter, we moved toward commercial production out of Fab-1 and announced our latest advancement, BrakeFlow™ technology, which ushers in a new level of safety in lithium-ion batteries,” said Harrold Rust, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Enovix. “We also recently announced an initial order from one of the world’s largest consumer electronics companies, and have begun ordering equipment for our Gen2 production line for Fab-2.”

Enovix will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET today, May 11, 2022, to discuss the company’s business updates and financial results.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.enovix.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available for one year at https://ir.enovix.com .

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com .

Forward Looking Statements

