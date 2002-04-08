Summit Therapeutics Inc Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Cambridge, MA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( SMMT) ("Summit," "we," or the "Company") today reports its financial results and provides an update on operational progress for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Note: A glossary of terms is included at the end of this document to allow for the ease of understanding of terms or concepts used throughout this release. Financial Highlights

Aggregate cash, accounts receivable, and tax credits receivable on March 31, 2022 totaled $95.3 million as compared to $89.0 million on December 31, 2021. Our cash balance on March 31, 2022 was $77.5 million as compared to $71.8 million on December 31, 2021. Accounts receivable and research and development tax credits receivable on March 31, 2022 were $17.8 million as compared to $17.2 million on December 31, 2021.

On March 10, 2022, Robert W. Duggan, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, provided an unsecured loan to the Company in the amount of $25.0 million. The loan accrues interest at annual rate equal to the prime rate as reported in the Wall Street Journal, which was 3.50% as of March 31, 2022. The loan becomes due upon the earlier of (i) the consummation of a registered public offering with net proceeds of no less than $25.0 million or (ii) 18 months from the date of issuance of the loan.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and three months ended March 31, 2021, was $21.4 million and $17.5 million, respectively.

Operating cash outflow for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and three months ended March 31, 2021, was $19.0 million and $20.7 million, respectively.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company received non-dilutive funding of $1.5 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA"), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in support of the Company's Ri-CoDIFy clinical trials and clinical development of ridinilazole. As of March 31, 2022, an aggregate of $57.9 million out of a potential award of $72.5 million has been received from BARDA under contract number HHSO100201700014C. (Remaining potential funding from BARDA has not been included in aggregate cash and receivables balances, above.) Our contract with BARDA was set to expire on April 30, 2022. The contract was extended through December 2022 as a no cost contract, solely to close out open activities.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company received non-dilutive funding of $0.5 million from the Trustees of Boston University under the Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator ("CARB-X") program, in support of IND-enabling activities for SMT-738. As of March 31, 2022, an aggregate of $0.9 million out of a potential of up to $7.8 million of funding has been received from CARB-X. (Remaining potential funding from CARB-X has not been included in aggregate cash and receivables balances, above.)

Operational & Corporate Updates

Our intention is to expand our pipeline product portfolio in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases and/or product offerings that are designed to work in harmony with the human gut microbiome.

Throughout the process of our clinical development of ridinilazole, we learned a substantial amount regarding the function of the microbiome as we sought to reduce C. difficile infection recurrence to the lowest practical levels. Our leadership team brings substantial experience in the therapeutic treatment areas of oncology and anti-infectives, in addition to our recent work surrounding the gut microbiome. We plan to move forward in one or more of these fields. We intend to enact this through business development activities, including possible acquisitions and/or collaborations.

We intend to communicate the data associated with our Ri-CoDIFy Phase III trial for ridinilazole to the FDA later this year.

We are continuing to perform IND-enabling activities for our second drug candidate, SMT-738.





Summit Therapeutics’ Mission Statement

To build a viable, long-lasting health care organization that assumes full responsibility for designing, developing, trial execution and enrollment, regulatory submission and approval, and successful commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal-friendly medicinal therapy intended to: improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious medical healthcare needs. To identify and control promising product candidates based on exceptional scientific development and administrational expertise, develop our products in a rapid, cost-efficient manner, and to engage commercialization and/or development partners when appropriate.

We accomplish this by building a team of world class professional scientists and business administrators that apply their experience and knowledge to this mission. Team Summit exists to pose, strategize, and execute a path forward in medicinal therapeutic health care that places Summit in a well-deserved, top market share, leadership position. Team Summit assumes full responsibility for stimulating continuous expansion of knowledge, ability, capability, and well-being for all involved stakeholders and highly-valued shareholders.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit was founded in 2003 and our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol ‘SMMT’). We are headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and we have additional offices in Oxford, UK, Cambridge, UK, and Menlo Park, California

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to, statements about the clinical and preclinical development of the Company’s product candidates, the therapeutic potential of the Company’s product candidates, the potential commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of initiation, completion and availability of data from clinical trials, the potential submission of applications for marketing approvals, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and clinical trials, potential acquisitions and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the results of our evaluation of the underlying data in connection with the topline results of our Phase III Ri-CoDIFy study evaluating ridinilazole, the outcome of discussions with regulatory authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials, the results of such trials, and their success, and global public health crises, including the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, that may affect timing and status of our clinical trials and operations, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, whether business development opportunities to expand the Company’s pipeline of drug candidates, including without limitation, through potential acquisitions of, and/or collaborations with, other entities occur, expectations for regulatory approvals, laws and regulations affecting government contracts and funding awards, availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change to our ongoing trials could cause delays, affect our future expenses, and add uncertainty to our commercialization efforts, as well as to affect the likelihood of the successful completion of clinical development of ridinilazole. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.



SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

In thousands, except per share data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $250 $192 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,556 18,379 General and administrative 6,659 4,185 Total operating expenses 27,215 22,564 Other operating income 4,807 5,449 Operating loss (22,158) (16,923) Other income (expense), net 761 (565) Net loss $(21,397) $(17,488) Basic and diluted loss per share $(0.22) $(0.21) Comprehensive loss: Net loss $(21,397) $(17,488) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,760) 675 Comprehensive loss $(23,157) $(16,813)









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

In thousands

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash $77,450 $71,791 Total assets $116,472 $113,374 Total liabilities $52,065 $30,090 Total stockholders' equity $64,407 $83,284









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

In thousands

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $(19,001) $(20,669) Net cash used in investing activities (361) (39) Net cash provided by financing activities 25,187 55,897 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (166) 588 Increase in cash $5,659 $35,777









