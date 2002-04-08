Sterling to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on August 9, 2022

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. ( STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Sterling will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (outside the U.S.) and using conference code 238043 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.

A replay, along with the related presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the call on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” or by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or +44-204-525-0658 (outside the U.S.), access code 060819. The telephone replay will be available through Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 95 million searches in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Contacts

Investors

Judah Sokel

[email protected]

Media

Jamie Serino

[email protected]