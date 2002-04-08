Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (: TNK) today reported the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022:



The full earnings release and earnings presentation are available on the Company’s website here.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers currently has a fleet of 45 double-hull tankers (including 25 Suezmax tankers, 11 Aframax tankers and nine LR2 product tankers), and also has three time chartered-in tankers. Teekay Tankers’ vessels are typically employed through a mix of short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts and spot tanker market trading. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its oil tanker business.

Teekay Tankers’ Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TNK.”

