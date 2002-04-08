Amesite Announces Sponsorship of the ATD 2022 International Conference & Exposition

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO of Amesite, to speak at the Orlando-based conference on May 18



The Association for Talent Development (ATD) has hosted conferences to educate and inspire professionals in the talent development field for nearly 80 years

DETROIT, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. ( AMST, Financial), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today its sponsorship of the ATD 2022 International Conference & Exposition, taking place in Orlando, FL, May 15 – 18, 2022.

Join Amesite's Founder & CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry on Wednesday, May 18 at 1:00 PM ET in Room W207A as she shares her commentary on engagement – based on her experience as a serial entrepreneur, chaired professor, and engineer. Over her accomplished career, Ann Marie has co-authored over 100 publications and 100 patents and filings and has delivered over 100 invited lectures and seminars globally on a range of scientific and technology topics. Her technology and business work have been featured in the WSJ, Fortune, Forbes, the Economist, USA Today, the New York Times and on the cover of Inc.

"Learners are demanding greater degrees of engagement online," said Ann Marie. "Organizations delivering learning are actively seeking and implementing solutions and need the solutions to work seamlessly. We’ll be discussing the latest best practices to achieve this engagement in integrated learning ecosystems."

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) has hosted conferences to educate and inspire professionals in the talent development field for nearly 80 years. With its commitment to providing world-class speakers, thought leadership, and unprecedented networking and collaboration opportunities, the ATD International Conference & Exposition is the premier event for Its field. More than 13,000 professionals from 80+ countries rely on ATD’s annual conference to learn about trends and best practices and discover new tools and solutions at the largest EXPO for training and development practitioners, sharing ideas with peers who are committed to helping create a world that works better.

Throughout the live event, Amesite will have an engaging presence on the show floor in Booth 738 for attendees to see live demos, talk with Amesite experts, and receive free swag.

WHEN: Monday, May 15 – Wednesday, May 18, 2022 WHERE: Expo – Orange County Convention Center (9800 International Dr), Booth 738 Exhibitor Solution Session

Attention! How to Grab and Maintain Your Learners’ Interest

Room W207A

Wednesday, May 18 at 1:00 PM ET

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.



Forward Looking Statements



This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

[email protected]

516-222-2560

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham [email protected]