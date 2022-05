Ayr Wellness Opens 47th Florida Dispensary in Clermont

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (MSO), today announced the opening of its 47th Florida dispensary, located in Clermont, a western suburb of Orlando.



The new dispensary spans 4,000 square feet of retail space and is located near Clermont Historical Village. The store features Ayr’s full line of concentrates, edibles, gummies, vapes, and a selection of high-quality flower, including newly launched Kynd whole flower offerings and Walking STiX pre-rolls.

“We continue to open stores in Florida at a rapid pace, with today’s opening marking 47 locations across the state,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr. “The expansion of our Florida footprint, combined with the continued rollout of our national brands like Kynd, STiX and Entourage, positions us well to continue to capture market share throughout the Sunshine State.”

In February 2021, Ayr purchased Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences (“LHS” or “Liberty”), which included 31 dispensaries across the state. Since then, the Company has opened 16 additional locations – bringing the current total to 47 stores.

In 2021, Ayr relocated its U.S. headquarters from New York City to Miami, underscoring the Company’s commitment to the region. Florida has ~715,000 patients enrolled in its medical marijuana program as of May 6, 2022, per Florida OMMU. Florida’s cannabis market ranks third in the nation by total legal cannabis sales, per BDSA, and generated over $1.8 billion in medical cannabis revenue in 2021. BDSA expects Florida’s cannabis market to generate $3.4 billion per year by 2026.

For more information about Ayr Wellness or to locate your nearest dispensary, please visit https://ayrwellness.com.

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company’s mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

