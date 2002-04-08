Daxor Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Company Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation ( DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today that President and CEO Michael Feldschuh will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Investment Hybrid Conference which is being held from May 23-26th at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami FL.



Mr. Feldschuh will present on May 25, 2022, at 4:30pm ET and will report on the many accomplishments of the Company in the areas of financial performance, commercialization of products, contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, grant funding through the National Institute of Health, new technology development, and new prospective medical trials for the use of Daxor’s BVA-100® blood test in the management of critical care, COVID-19, and heart failure with leading institutions. Mr. Feldschuh will also be available for on-site one-on-one meetings and meeting requests can be made once registered.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: May 23-26th

Register here:

In-Person

Virtual

Interested investors can contact Bret Shapiro at COREIR either by calling 1-516-222-2560 or emailing [email protected] .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation ( DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.