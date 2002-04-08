StepStone Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on May 26, 2022

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. ( STEP) today announced that the Company will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, May 26, 2022.



Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The conference call will also be made available in the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (international).

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through June 9, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay PIN is 13729721. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. ( STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2021, StepStone oversaw approximately $548 billion of private markets allocations, including $127 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

[email protected]

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR

[email protected]

1-203-682-8268