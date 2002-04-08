Cerberus Sentinel to Participate at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022

Scottsdale, Ariz., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation ( CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced today the management team will present virtually at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 3:45 pm (ET). Management will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Cerberus Sentinel’s investor relations team at [email protected] .

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Company Contact:

Neil Stinchcombe, CMO

Cerberus Sentinel

480-500-7294

[email protected]

Public Relations:

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]