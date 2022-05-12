Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO and Michael Golembiewski, CFO, will present on Friday, June 10th at 12:00 PM ET and host 1x1 meetings.

The 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering where over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

