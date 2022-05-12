Ketamine Wellness Centers Announces Partnership With The Veterans Administration (VA) in Arizona

PR Newswire

Nation's Largest Ketamine Therapy Provider to Cover Out-Of-Pocket Costs for Veterans Experiencing Treatment-resistant Depression, PTSD and Anxiety

GILBERT, Ariz., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) , the largest ketamine therapy provider in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Delic Holdings Corp ("Delic" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0), today announced a new partnership with the Veterans Administration (VA) in Arizona. Veterans suffering from treatment-resistant depression, PTSD and anxiety will have access to ketamine therapy at the KWC Arizona clinics in Phoenix, Tucson and Mesa-Gilbert at no out-of-pocket cost with prior authorization from the VA. This new VA partnership is in addition to the one established with the KWC located in Burnsville, Minnesota.

More than 20 million veterans live in the United States and the state of Arizona is home to upwards of 500,000 veterans. The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion found that veterans of all ages in Arizona are three times more likely to die by suicide than non-veterans, and veterans over the age of 65 are at four times greater risk of dying by suicide than non-veterans. Unfortunately, one-third of veterans know of a fellow former service member who is not currently receiving the necessary mental health care.

The nation's largest ketamine therapy provider is one of the few ketamine providers in the U.S. authorized to partner with the VA and remains committed to offering exceptional, therapeutic services that meet the needs of each veteran seeking quality mental health care. In addition to the VA partnership, KWC also partnered with the Veterans Administration (VA) Community Care Network last year to offer ketamine treatments to veterans at no out-of-pocket cost at their locations in Burnsville and Naperville, Illinois. These partnerships are in addition to the Hero Discount offered at clinics nationwide to cover partial out-of-pocket expenses of the treatment for military veterans and first responders.

"At KWC, we take great pride in supporting our veterans in Arizona and across the country. Unfortunately, veterans often face challenges securing the care they seek, such as access and affordability, and our partnership with the Veterans Administration will help to alleviate some of them," Kevin Nicholson, CEO of KWC and COO of Delic, said. "The VA is a dedicated service organization that shares our commitment to supporting our veterans on the path to securing the mental health services they need to gain control over their lives again. We anticipate even more VA contracts as a result of the resources KWC has committed to expanding insurance coverage for our patients."

For more information about Ketamine Wellness Centers' locations, services and hours of operation, please visit https://www.ketaminewellnesscenters.com/locations/ .

About Ketamine Wellness Centers

Ketamine Wellness Centers (KWC) is the largest ketamine therapy provider in the United States with 13 clinic locations serving communities across nine states. Since 2011 KWC has been a trusted leader in bringing IV ketamine therapy into mainstream health care. KWC has provided over 60,000 treatments to clinically eligible patients, from young adults to seniors, in addition to developing specialized programs for veterans and first responders. The KWC team, including a core group of physicians, psychologists, clinicians, and executives, is dedicated to providing value-based, personalized, clinically controlled ketamine infusion care for people suffering from treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and chronic pain. KWC's scalable business and treatment model is designed for further rapid expansion along with breakthrough innovations in effective therapies and services.

About Delic Corp

Delic is a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, improving access to health benefits across the country and reframing the conversation on psychedelics. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country, Ketamine Wellness Centers; the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology, Delic Labs; the premier psychedelic wellness event, Meet Delic; and trusted media and e-commerce platforms Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio. Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and effective treatment options to the masses.

