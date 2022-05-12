Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Promo Deal With "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Nathan Webb & Chase DeMoor

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, announced that they have finalized a brand promotional deal with the stars of Netflix's reality TV series "Too Hot to Handle", Nathan Webb and Chase DeMoor. Both have large social media followings, boasting 1.5M+ on Instagram collectively.

"So excited to work alongside Chase, Nathan, and their representatives in the men's grooming space" said Milon Mannis, Sales Executive at CMGR. "We are seeing a lot of growth in this category and will look to close more of these deals throughout the year."

"The agency has accelerated its growth tremendously this year" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR. "We have managed to broaden our reach and finalize deals with some of the most iconic brands and talent in the world."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

