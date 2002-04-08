Navitas GaN ICs Fast-Charge Lenovo's 2022 Legion Gen 7 Powerhouse Gaming Laptops

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) – the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs - today officially announced that its next- generation GaNFast™️ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology have been used in Lenovo's newly-released Legion C135 GaN charger, and featured on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York.



Lenovo’s Legion 5 and 5 Pro Gen 7 laptops are significant gaming machines, featuring AMD Rembrandt Ryzen 9 or Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake Core CPUs, AMD Radeon Vega or NVIDIA RTX GPUs, 32 GB of DDR5 memory, 1 TB of solid-state drive, up to 16” screens with 240 Hz refresh rates, and a mighty 80 Whr battery.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon (Si) chips, and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight. GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology integrates power, drive, control, with additional autonomous-protection and loss-less current-sensing to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even-higher-power performance.

The 135 W-rated GaNFast charger measures only 66 x 65 x 31 mm (133 cc) – 40% smaller than legacy chargers – so the C135 achieves a power density over 1 W/cc. The power conversion topology is a PFC stage followed by an isolating high-frequency, quasi-resonant (HFQR) flyback using Navitas’ NV6136A GaNFast power IC with GaNSense technology. This eliminates the system-current-sensing resistor, avoids a high-temperature ‘hot-spot’ and delivers an additional 10% of energy savings with increased system reliability. Peak charging-efficiency is over 92%, enabling the high power-density.

The C135 adopts Lenovo's proprietary protocol to reach the full 135W rating and a 0-100% charge-time of only 65 minutes. Also equipped with universal, industry-standard protocols (USB-PD, USB-PPS and QC) at 100W and below, the C135 can also fast-charge any number of laptop, tablet, phone and audio models from Lenovo and any other manufacturer.

Lenovo’s Chen LONG, PRC Consumer IP Product Marketing Manager said on the product launch: "Navitas’ GaNFast power ICs have proven themselves at Lenovo with high performance and high quality since the 2020 launch of the 90W charger for the Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone. Now, we are excited to see the next generation of Navitas ICs in the powerful C135, to bring a lighter, more powerful charging-experience to consumers for the whole Legion family, including the Y9000P laptop, Y700 tablet, and Y90 mobile phone.”

"Navitas is honored that Lenovo have again adopted GaNFast technology for the Legion series,” said Mr Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China: “Our mission is to “Electrify Our World™️”, to innovate with GaN and partner with Lenovo to empower users with the most technically-advanced and most environmentally-beneficial charging experiences.”

Yuetian WANG, Vice Chairman of Honoto, said, “We at Honoto are very happy to join hands with Navitas again to use the Gen-3 GaNFast power IC solution in Lenovo’s Legion C135 and enable it to be an excellent high-power gallium nitride fast charger. Navitas’ GaN power IC is fast and efficient, easy-to-use, and has a higher reliability and success rate in development and use. This has enabled us to develop better power products and accelerate to market at a much faster pace.”

Navitas and Lenovo have collaborated on multi-media promotion for the C135 charger and GaNFast power ICs, including co-branded video displays in the Nasdaq Tower in New York’s Times Square, and via social media.

About Lenovo

Lenovo has always devoted itself to manufacturing and selling the most reliable, safest and user-friendly technical products, and unremittingly helping customers raise productivity and improve quality of life. Its core values include:

Customer achievement - devotion to customers' satisfaction and success

Innovation in entrepreneurship - pursuing high speed and efficiency, and focusing on the innovations that affect customers and the company

Truth-seeking - making decisions and managing business based on facts, and

Achieving good faith and integrity - establishing credible and responsible interpersonal relationships.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 emissions. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on October 20th, 2021.

