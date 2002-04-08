ChannelAdvisor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced that company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 19 , 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time The 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of each presentation, as well as a replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.