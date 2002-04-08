MasterCraft Signs Award-Winning Wakeboarder, Tyler Higham

VONORE, Tenn., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. ( MCFT), announced it has signed one of the best young wakeboarders on the scene, Tyler Higham, to the MasterCraft Team.



"We are excited to welcome Ty into the MasterCraft family. He joins the most elite team of athletes in the industry, with our current roster having won an astounding 15 World Championships and multiple X Games gold medals,” said George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer at MasterCraft. "Ty is the perfect addition to our wake team and will push the sport of wakeboarding in both the competitive and free-ride realms. We can’t wait to watch the rest of his career unfold while riding behind the most iconic wake boat in the industry – a MasterCraft XStar."

At only 23 years old, Ty is already extensively accomplishmented in the sport of wakeboarding. During his rookie year in 2018, he achieved a bronze medal at the X Games Real Wake competition, won the Pro Wakeboard Tour Rookie of the Year, and landed the first ever wake-to-wake switch mute double mobe.

The hunt to excel in his wakeboarding career continued throughout the following years. Ty was awarded both Boat Rider of the Year as well as Trick of the Year at the 2020 Wake Awards.

This past year, Ty was invited to the highly sought after Red Bull Double or Nothing contest presented by Parks Bonifay. He went on to place 2nd with his technical and stylish switch mute heelside1080 behind the world-renowned MasterCraft XStar.



"Having grown up riding a 2008 XStar, it’s truly a dream come true to be signing with MasterCraft,” said Ty. “I put over 1,200 hrs on my childhood boat, and it enabled me to progress and created the foundation for my professional career today. Fast-forward 15 years, and I’m riding behind a MasterCraft of my own. It’s surreal.”

Ty’s progressive style and creativity behind the boat have inspired and influenced both the new generation as well as the older generation of wakeboarders. Whether the secret to Ty’s success is his work ethic, maturity beyond his years, or a humble attitude, one variable remains constant - his pursuit to become a proven prodigy and win a World Championship.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

