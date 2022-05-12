Fresh Vine Wine Partners with RDE, Inc.'s Restaurant.com

PR Newswire

Partnership to Expand Offering to Consumers for Complete Dining and Beverage Experience

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE AMEX: VINE) a premier producer of lower-carb, lower-calorie, and gluten-free wines, co-founded by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, and RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, are pleased to announce a partnership offering customers a new way to enjoy the best of food and beverage experience with a special offer.

Fresh Vine Wine Chief Financial Officer, Ellen Scipta, stated, "Fresh Vine Wine is looking forward to partnering with Restaurant.com to showcase our premium wines to their amazing customers. Restaurant.com's innovative approach to partnerships provides a great platform to introduce exciting new brands. For Fresh Vine Wine, this means a very large and virtually completely new audience where we can introduce wines that offer a compelling value proposition and unique experience for their audience. Pairing our wines with Restaurant.com's extensive marketing experience is going to grow both of our businesses and we look forward to expanding our offerings to exciting new category-leading partners such as Restaurant.com.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We're excited to be able to be to offer a high-quality product to our customers and partner with an innovative company. Fresh Vine Wines will complement our product offering and give our customers another reason to celebrate their active lifestyles."

As a time of great celebration, Fresh Vine Wine is excited to announce that this week Restaurant.com will be offering their 8 million opt-in subscribers an opportunity to take advantage of a Special Offer on any of the delicious Fresh Vine Wines by purchasing a $50 gift card for $35 by visiting https://specials.restaurant.com/deals?dealid=14553. Restaurant.com and FVW anticipate similar future promotions.

Fresh Vine Wine, based in Napa, California, vision is to fill a gap that exists in the current wine aisle – premium, delicious tasting wines that evoke a guilt-free experience that you can be proud to enjoy on any adventure or at any table.

For additional information on Fresh Vine Wine, please visit: https://www.freshvinewine.com/

About Fresh Vine Wine, Inc.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69B category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.

About RDE, Inc.von

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

