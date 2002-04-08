ARQIT QUANTUM INC. F/K/A CENTRICUS ACQUISITION CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York aga

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. ( ARQQ, ARQQW, CENH, CENHU, CENHW):



between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or

all holders of Centricus securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Arqit and Centricus (the “Merger”) and entitled to vote on the Merger.

All investors who purchased the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Arqit Quantum Inc., you may, no later than July 5, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Arqit Quantum Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period and in the Proxy Statement issued in connection to the Merger made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:

Arqit’s proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards of for telecommunications;





British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit’s proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020;





the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit;





Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and





as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.