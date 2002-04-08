Hill International Selected by the Town of Swampscott, MA, to Provide Owner's Project Management Services for Hadley Elementary School

PHILADELPHIA and NEEDHAM, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the Town of Swampscott, MA, to provide owner’s project management (OPM) services for the Hadley Elementary School project. Once complete, this new school will house 900 students from Kindergarten through fourth grade, and includes a media center, cafetorium, and administrative spaces in a central “core” space. The school is being designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, as well as to exceed current building energy efficiency requirements. Hill’s OPM support, which began with a feasibility study for the new school and subsequent public outreach and education efforts, will include construction management; furniture, fixtures, and equipment management; and move-in. The new school is scheduled to open in time for start of the 2024 academic year.



Hill First Vice President, New England Peter Martini said of the award: “Our team helped the public understand the need for this new school as well as to generate excitement for the project. Now, we’re looking to build on that excitement and deliver a new Hadley Elementary that Swampscott will be proud of for years to come.”

Hill CEO Raouf Ghali, added: “As America reinvests in its public facilities and infrastructure, Hill is ready to continue our decades-long relationship with municipalities like Swampscott in making certain they realize their projects as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. Congratulations to Swampscott, Peter, and the entire project team on this new win.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,000 professionals in 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

[email protected]

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

[email protected]