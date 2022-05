IDenta Corp. to Promote Touch&Know Consumer Brand Drug Detection Kits on All American Airline's Domestic Flights

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. The company is now promoting its consumer brand Touch&Know kits for Drug and Fentanyl Detection on all American Airlines domestic flights. The products will be available through the airline's entertainment service on approximately 80,000 flights during the month of May. The launch video may be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/Gh-CMopVXsc.

These products are marketed and available for consumer purchase on the company's website www.touch-know.com and through www.amazon.com in their prime service, throughout the United States.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, announced: "We see great importance in making quality products which can save lives, easily accessible to the public. Making the information available on American Airline's flights is a great way to reach millions of diverse people who may have drug abuse issues involving family or friends. The ability to identify a potentially lethal drug can prevent a problem from becoming a tragedy".

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: 240.545.6646

E: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identa-corp-to-promote-touchknow-consumer-brand-drug-detection-kits-on-all-american-airlines-domestic-flights-301543443.html

SOURCE IDenta Corp.