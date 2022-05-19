Liquidity Services to Present at the 16th Annual Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, (LQDT, Financial), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the upcoming Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference on May 19, 2022.
The virtual conference will feature meetings with senior management from approximately 40 publicly-traded companies operating in the broadly-defined Business Services, Industrial, Broadcasting, and financial service sectors.
Mr. Angrick and Mr. Celaya will conduct individual meetings with investors to discuss how Liquidity Services provides pioneering e-commerce marketplace solutions that continue to power the circular economy and build a better future for organizations, individuals, and the planet.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services ( LQDT) is the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. For more information, visit LiquidityServices.com.
Contact: Liquidity Services, Inc. Investor Relations [email protected] Jean Marie Young Three Part Advisors, LLC for Liquidity Services, Inc. 631-418-4339 [email protected]