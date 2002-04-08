Lincoln Tech Marks 75th Anniversary with Gala Celebration in Newark, NJ

Parsippany, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, marked its 75th anniversary on Thursday, May 5th, at the Avenue A Club in Newark, New Jersey, the city where Lincoln Tech opened its first campus in 1946. Alumni, employer partners, political figures, and past and current members of Lincoln’s leadership were on hand to celebrate a tradition of career training excellence dating back to the end of World War II. Hundreds of thousands of students have graduated from Lincoln schools since its inception.

“This was such an exciting night for all of us at Lincoln Tech,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “What an honor to have shared the evening with so many who influenced, and were influenced by, Lincoln’s rich history. We were especially privileged to be joined by Jeff Davies, the son of Lincoln’s founder.”

Davies’s father, entrepreneur J. Warren Davies, opened the first Lincoln Tech campus on Newark’s Market Street in 1946. He wanted to assist World War II veterans convert the skills they had built in the military into career skills back home in America.

Among the speakers was Lincoln Tech alum Carlton Rose, President of Global Fleet Maintenance and Engineering for UPS. Rose is a graduate of Lincoln Tech’s Indianapolis campus, where Diesel and Truck Technology training helped him build the skills and launch a career that would eventually lead him to play a pivotal role with the global shipping leader. Rose is now a member of Lincoln’s Board of Directors.

“To be able to sit on the Board of the school where you walked the halls and worked in the shops is [a responsibility] I don’t take lightly,” Rose said. “In the role that we play at Lincoln, [we] have the opportunity to change people’s career paths and their lives.”

Rose himself has hired dozens of Lincoln Tech graduates for positions with UPS over the last 30 years, adding, “it’s always an honor to hire Lincoln students.”

Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), a national organization representing postsecondary career education schools, was represented by the group’s President and CEO Jason Altmire. “I hope you understand how valuable the work is that you’re doing,” Altmire told the audience. “[It is] an inspiration to me and so many others, and I truly appreciate the opportunity to be here tonight.”

The evening featured Skeery Jones of iHeart Radio who served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, as well as a number of additional guest speakers including:

State Senator Joseph Bramnick representing New Jersey’s 21 st District

District Mark Mickens, a graduate of Lincoln’s Mahwah, NJ campus, now Operations Manager at Mercedes Benz of Paramus, NJ

Allentown campus nursing student Desrine Prayer (graduating in 2023), who spoke about how COVID altered her career path from lawyer to practical nursing and how Lincoln Tech’s hands-on training program is helping her fulfill that goal

Mazda representative Tyler Catarino, a key player in forging an advanced training partnership between Lincoln Tech and Mazda of North America

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.



Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

