Hyundai Mobis inks MoU to develop software platform

MOU with the AUTOSAR software platform expert Vector expected to boost software platform competitiveness.

The partnership is a preemptive move for forecasted increase in demand from global clients for software-installed auto components related to autonomous driving and infotainment.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis and Vector have agreed to the joint development of automotive software platforms. Vector, a German premium partner of AUTOSAR, which endorses global standards for automotive software, is a leading provider of development tools and software platforms to global automakers and suppliers.

As software platforms have become a critical component in defining competitiveness in vehicle manufacturing, automakers are now requiring their suppliers to adopt AUTOSAR-based software platforms with proven quality and versatility.

Through this MOU, the two companies are anticipating increased competitiveness of their automotive software in the global automotive industry.

The two companies will first install the co-developed software in core components related to parking systems, autonomous driving sensors, infotainment systems, and electrified parts. It is also expected that this list of core components installed with the platform will grow further.

According to Senior Vice President Jae-ho Jang at Hyundai Mobis, "This strategic partnership will not only enhance our software competitiveness and quality reliability in the global automotive industry but will also guide us towards becoming a leader in the mobility software industry."

Ji-Hwan Chang, President of Vector Korea adds, "Vector is extremely excited to join Hyundai Mobis in the development of mission-critical automotive software platforms. Contributing with our industry-leading AUTOSAR expertise and products, we look forward to helping Hyundai Mobis' software oriented mobility transformation."

For Hyundai Mobis, this partnership is only the beginning of more long-term partnerships to come with major software companies that have elemental technologies for automated driving. The first of these partnerships will most likely be concluded in the areas of automotive communication solutions and autonomous driving sensors. (END)

About Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates R&D headquarter in Korea, with 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

