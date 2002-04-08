Tautachrome (OTC:TTCM) Issues First Patent Infringer Notice

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tautachrome ( TTCM, Financial) Sends Patent Infringement Notice to Truepic LLC of La Jolla, California.



The Company has sent a patent infringement Notice to Truepic LLC of La Jolla, CA, requesting that Truepic immediately cease any ongoing infringement of its trusted imaging patents and compensate the Company for damages resulting from the infringement.

As disclosed last February, we have reinvolved the assistance of the Company’s former Chief Advancement Officer Micheal Nugent in the area involving patent protection. When commenting last evening about possible Truepic infringement, Mr. Nugent said “I personally approached the CEO of Truepic, Inc. Mr. Jeffrey McGregor, in early 2018 and brought the possibility of infringement to his attention. I did not hear back …”

We mention this early contact with Truepic to underscore the fact that Truepic has been aware of our issued patents and heir claims for a very long time.

The Company hopes to avoid litigation, but will take whatever steps are necessary, including a lawsuit, to protect its intellectual property. Truepic has been given one month to respond to the Notice letter.

