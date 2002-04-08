Making Restaurants Better Event by Let's Talk Womxn, American Culinary Federation, Andrew Zimmern Sponsored by Sysco

HOUSTON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let’s Talk Womxn, an action led movement of 600+ women restaurant owners, is delighted to partner with Sysco Corporation (:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, to present a panel discussion with the American Culinary Foundation and celebrated food personality Andrew Zimmern on May 22, 2022. This event features a gourmet dinner by five Chicago restaurateurs, embodying their collaborative Let’s Talk Womxn model.

The panel will provide insightful discussion focused on opportunities to “Make Restaurants Better” including those related to policy, business, women’s issues and solutions to help strengthen the restaurant industry. The discussion is moderated by Sysco’s vice president and chief diversity officer, Adrienne Trimble. “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Let’s Talk Womxn again,” said Trimble. “Sysco fully supports Let’s Talk Womxn’s commitment to addressing the obstacles women restaurant owners face, and I look forward to moderating what will be a fascinating discussion with some of the industry’s top trailblazers.”

“As industry demand recovers, restaurants continue to face significant challenges and women entrepreneurs are often hit the hardest," says Rohini Dey, Ph.D., founder Let’s Talk Womxn & Vermilion. “Let's Talk Womxn is our action movement to boost each other. Ours is a unique model of collaboration, where everything we raise or do benefits our women operators directly. I look forward to our no-holds barred discussion on solutions to better our industry.”

The panelists include:

Andrew Zimmern, apart from his award-winning TV celebrity (Bizarre Foods, Zimmern List, What’s Eating America, Family Dinner) is a social justice advocate who is both on a mission to share cultures and passionate about his philanthropic activist endeavors.

Rohini Dey, Ph.D. – whose first love is policy - brings her World Bank, McKinsey, economist, immigrant, and restaurateur lens alongside the voices of 600 Let’s Talk Womxn owner-operators, the action movement she founded

Kimberly Brock Brown has decades of being a minority chef and business owner under her belt and has now tasked herself with taking on the helm of 16,000 chefs to steer American Culinary Federation to a more progressive future.



The panel event will be livestreamed at https://www.instagram.com/letstalkwomxn/.

The dinner at this event is by five leading Chicago Let’s Talk Womxn restaurateurs: Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojeria; Sarah Stegner, Prairie Grass Café; Julia Shell, The Albion Manor; Maya-Camille Broussard, Justice of the Pies; Rohini Dey, Ph.D., Vermilion.

This Making Restaurants Better event is in Chicago on May 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm CDT at Vermilion located at 10 West Hubbard Street. Tickets for the panel and dinner are available at the Let’s Talk Womxn website. This event is hosted by Let’s Talk Womxn and is sponsored by Sysco, the American Culinary Federation and SpotOn. For more information on Sysco’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit sysco.com.

About Let’s Talk Womxn

Let's Talk Womxn is an action-led movement of 600+ women restaurateurs founded mid 2020 by Rohini Dey, Ph.D. It is now in 13 cities, across women entrepreneurs in food and drink, and nourished by 2-4 Cohost women restaurateurs in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee. Everything Let's Talk Womxn does is out-of-hide by women owners to boost each other, combine strength, collaborate, and generate visibility for each other. You can see more on these segments (Today Show, Good Morning America, WGN NewsNation), or on http://www.letstalkwomxn.com. Let's Talk Womxn was lauded in the Top 50 Power List NRN within months of inception. They have spoken across sectors, across countries, and within corporations to share the unique model of "collaboration by competitors" for women's empowerment that is applicable to both entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs (Women's World Banking, Seramount, DBP, Network of Women Executives, Women in Finance, International Food Manufacturers Assoc, National Restaurant Assoc, Incubators, International Women's Forum, Sysco). Because LTW deliberately has no bureaucracy or overheads, all support and revenue flows directly to its women business owners.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

