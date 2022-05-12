PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the following presentations for the investment community.

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Tuesday, May 24 at 5:50 a.m. PT / 8:50 a.m. ET

Sassine Ghazi, Synopsys President and chief operating officer

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tuesday, June 7 at 8:55 a.m. PT / 11:55 a.m. ET

Jason Schmitt, Synopsys GM, Software Integrity Group

There will be live audio webcasts and replays will be available following the events. Both live webcasts and replays can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:

Christine Salvi-Sullivan

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1433

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-events-301546518.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.