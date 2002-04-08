Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results and provided a business update.



“We remain focused on the execution of the clinical program for vidutolimod and are delighted with the opportunity to become part of Regeneron, who will help to accelerate the development of vidutolimod as a potential novel treatment for multiple tumor types,” said Alan Bash, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate. “This is an exciting opportunity for all stakeholders as we bring this innovative medicine forward and work to make a meaningful difference for patients with difficult to treat cancers.”

Recent Business Updates

On April 19, 2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Checkmate by Regeneron at an all-cash price of $10.50 per share of Checkmate common stock. The proposed acquisition values Checkmate at a total equity value of approximately $250 million. On May 2, 2022, Scandinavian Acquisition Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron, commenced a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Checkmate common stock. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2022.



First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Research and development expenses (R&D): R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $11.6 million, compared to $10.4 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by higher third-party contract research organization, internal personnel and consulting costs related to our ongoing clinical trials. First quarter 2021 expenses included the impact of a $2.0 million milestone payment to Kuros in March 2021, which became payable upon initiating dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial. There was no corresponding expense in Q1 2022.

G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $4.2 million, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to professional fees incurred in Q1 2022 in connection with the proposed acquisition by Regeneron and recruiting costs associated with hiring a chief executive officer in March 2022. Cash, cash equivalents and investments: Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments were $60.1 million as of March 31, 2022.



About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ product candidate, vidutolimod (CMP-001), is an advanced generation Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, delivered as a biologic virus-like particle utilizing a CpG-A oligodeoxynucleotide as a key component, designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Information regarding Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is available at www.checkmatepharma.com.

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022

2021

Operating expenses: Research and development $ 11,648 $ 10,378 General and administrative 4,238 3,803 Total operating expenses 15,886 14,181 Loss from operations (15,886 ) (14,181 ) Other income: Interest income 19 53 Total other income 19 53 Net loss $ (15,867 ) $ (14,128 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,631 21,582 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.73 ) $ (0.65 )



CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 60,053 $ 70,887 Other assets 6,891 7,951 Total assets $ 66,944 $ 78,838 Total liabilities $ 11,942 $ 9,379 Total stockholders’ equity 55,002 69,459 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 66,944 $ 78,838



