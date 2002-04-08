Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, : KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022.



The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2022 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Ian Atkinson 818,552,633 97.68% 19,425,689 2.32% Kerry D. Dyte 824,194,573 98.36% 13,783,748 1.64% Glenn A. Ives 828,957,429 98.92% 9,020,893 1.08% Ave G. Lethbridge 822,031,204 98.10% 15,947,117 1.90% Elizabeth D. McGregor 828,610,027 98.88% 9,368,295 1.12% Catherine E. McLeod-Seltzer 745,258,792 88.94% 92,719,530 11.06% Kelly J. Osborne 823,834,258 98.31% 14,144,063 1.69% J. Paul Rollinson 829,059,653 98.94% 8,918,668 1.06% David A. Scott 829,143,995 98.95% 8,834,327 1.05%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 898,743,904 97.10% 26,884,653 2.90%





“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 759,370,975 90.61% 78,737,593 9.39%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, Canada, Russia and Ghana. Our focus on delivering value is based on our core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

