GCM Mining Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with “NG”. For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company’s MD&A.



Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the first quarter results, said, “We have started off 2022 on a positive note, meeting our expectations for production, costs and cash flow in the first quarter. We are on track to once again meet our annual production guidance for 2022. Following the favorable Mineral Reserve and Resource update at Segovia that we announced in March, our exploration and mine geology teams have continued to execute the ongoing drilling campaigns at our four producing mines and the brownfield areas in our mining title. At our Toroparu Project in Guyana, we are advancing the infill drilling and the pre-construction activities. We are also completing the competitive bid process for the contract miner and selection processes for the power plant contractor and main civil works contractor are getting underway. We are on track to finalize the prefeasibility study in the third quarter of 2022, at which point formal construction of the project is expected to commence. The Company is also working with the local governmental agencies to finalize the mining license which is expected to be received in mid-2022.”

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

GCM Mining’s gold production from its Segovia Operations totaled 49,951 ounces in the first quarter of 2022, up 2% over the first quarter last year. In April 2022, Segovia produced 18,321 ounces of gold bringing Segovia’s trailing 12 months’ total gold production as of the end of April 2022 to 208,130 ounces, up 1% over 2021. Expansion of the Company’s processing plant at Segovia to 2,000 tpd is proceeding well and is expected to be fully completed by mid-2022. The Company is on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.





Selected Financial Information

First Quarter 2022 2021



Operating data Gold produced (ounces) (1) 49,951 51,486 Gold sold (ounces) 53,645 55,317 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (2) $ 1,860 $ 1,812 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (2) 817 862 AISC ($/oz sold) (2) 1,187 1,164 Financial data ($000’s, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 101,322 $ 101,919 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 45,218 46,323 Net income 5,238 118,305 Per share - basic 0.05 2.02 Per share - diluted 0.05 1.28 Adjusted net income (2) 14,781 21,948 Per share – basic (2) 0.15 0.36 Per share - diluted (2) 0.14 0.31 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,209 13,617 Free cash flow (2) 10,688 2,497

(1) Includes production from the Marmato Project up to February 4, 2021, the date of loss of control of Aris.

(2) Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” in the Company’s MD&A.

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance sheet ($000’s): Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,064 $ 323,565 Gold Bullion (1) 2,688 4,479 Senior Notes due 2026 – principal amount outstanding (2) 300,000 300,000 Convertible Debentures due 2024 – principal amount outstanding (3) CA18,000 CA18,000

(1) The Company is maintaining a portion of its liquidity in gold bullion. As at March 31, 2022, the Company had 1,500 ounces in its gold bullion account (December 31, 2021 – 2,500 ounces).

(2) The Senior Notes were issued in August 2021 and are recorded in the Financial Statements at amortized cost. At March 31, 2022, the carrying amount of the Senior Notes outstanding, including accrued interest of $3.0 million, was $291.2 million (December 31, 2021 - $294.8 million, including $8.1 million of accrued interest).

(3) The Convertible Debentures are recorded in the Financial Statements at fair value. At March 31, 2022, the carrying amount of the Convertible Debentures outstanding was $20.2 million (December 31, 2021 - $19.5 million).



First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

As a reminder, GCM Mining will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.gcm-mining.com from Friday, May 13, 2022 until Friday, June 10, 2022.



About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato), Denarius Metals Corp. (28.6%; TSXV: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:



This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to production guidance, the Toroparu Project construction, mining license and technical studies, and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

