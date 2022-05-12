Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Randon Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 12, 2022

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), ended in 03/31/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 1Q22 are as follows:

  • Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.5 billion in 1Q22, 29.5% up from 1Q21.
  • International market revenues amounted to US$ 99.9 million in 1Q22, 48.2% up from the same period in 2021.
  • Consolidated EBITDA reached R$ 401.4 million in 1Q22, 15.0% up from 1Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 16.2%.
  • Net Profit amounted to R$ 130.1 million, with net margin of 5.3% in 1Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

May 13, 2022, Friday

11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London

Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferenciadeResultados1T22-Randon_221

favicon.png?sn=MX56515&sd=2022-05-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/randon-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301546614.html

SOURCE Randon S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX56515&Transmission_Id=202205121900PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX56515&DateId=20220512
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus