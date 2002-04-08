Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Enservco, Teladoc, Rollins, and Tupperware and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enservco Corp. (: ENSV), Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC), Rollins, Inc. (: ROL), and Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Enservco Corp. (: ENSV)

On April 18, 2022, Enservco disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had “concluded that the Company’s previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (collectively, the ‘Relevant Periods’) should no longer be relied upon due to the Company’s utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021” and that “[t]he Company intends to amend its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Relevant Periods to reflect restatements of its condensed consolidated financial statements for the Relevant Period.”

On this news, Enservco’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC)

On April 27, 2022, Teladoc reported first quarter financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022. The company announced it was revising and lowering its 2022 outlook due to a “lower-than-expected” yield on the Company’s marketing spend and a net loss of $41.48 per share, which was attributed to a “non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.”

Following this announcement, the company’s stock price dropped by $24.27 per share or more than 43% to close at $31.56 per share on April 28, 2022.

Rollins, Inc. (: ROL)

On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP)

On May 4, 2022, the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents; and net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.

On this news, the price of Tupperware shares declined by $5.76 per share, or approximately 32.16%, from $17.91 per share to close at $12.15 per share on May 4, 2022.

