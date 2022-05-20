Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 minutes ago
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2022 / Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 20 May 2025 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.

For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

Name

Director / PDMR

Number of Plan Awards

Martin Horgan

Director

979,000

Ross Jerrard

Director

821,000

Amr Hassouna

PDMR

492,000

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Horgan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil979,000
d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

979,000 CEY shares

Nil

e)Date of the transaction2022-05-20
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRoss Jerrard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil821,000
d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

821,000 CEY shares

Nil

e)Date of the transaction2022-05-20
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAmr Hassouna
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR - Egypt Country Manager
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil492,000
d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

492,000 CEY shares

Nil

e)Date of the transaction2022-05-20
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



