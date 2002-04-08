PHI Group Cooperates with Vietnam-based Tin Thanh Group to Accelerate Solutions for Climate Change, Energy Security, Sustainable Agriculture and Environmental Protection.

* PHILUX Capital Advisors, Inc. to assist Tin Thanh Group and Affiliates to list on a Senior U.S. Stock Exchange.

* Shareholder Zoom Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM Easter Time, Monday May 23, 2022.

New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL), a diversified holding company currently sponsoring PHILUX Global Funds (a group of Luxembourg bank funds), developing the Asia Diamond Exchange project (“ADE”) in Vietnam, engaging in mergers and acquisitions and investing in special situations (www.co2-1-0.io), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Business Cooperation Agreement to collaborate with Tin Thanh Group, a Vietnamese conglomerate, (https://tinthanhgroup.vn/en/) to accelerate solutions for climate change, energy security, sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

According to the Business Cooperation Agreement, both companies will primarily cooperate in the following areas:

Global business development for leasing of smart truck tires under the DRC-TTG brand by Tin Thanh Group by using digital technology. Development of hi-tech agro-industrial projects for closed circular energy from sorghum crops (energy – agriculture – environment). Development of renewable energy projects from domestic and industrial wastes (from both currently generated wastes and previous landfills that have been buried underground for many years) by using Tin Thanh Group’s exclusive proprietary technology. Development of global renewable energy projects from discarded tires using Tin Thanh Group’s exclusive proprietary technology. Construction of low-income housing using areas of previous waste landfills that are cleared by Tin Thanh Group’s exclusive proprietary technology. Assisting Tin Thanh Group and affiliates to access capital sources and list on major international stock exchanges (such as Nasdaq Stock Markets and/or New York Stock Exchange).

Tin Thanh Group is a pioneer conglomerate with decades of experience in providing renewable energy and reducing global emissions, with the following fields: Environment, Energy, and Closed Circular Agro-Industrial Energy. It is supplying energy from renewable fuels to more than 40 industrial plants in Vietnam and around the world. The company specializes in sustainable development of closed circular agro-industrial energy by growing sorghum crops in order to create a clean energy source and reduce global emissions. It also transforms old waste dumps into new environmentally friendly urban residential areas. Tin Thanh Group currently holds 10 patents and 10 new valuable industrial solutions yet to be registered for patents.https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ipLNCaKkqxxK3m5xhUEjKI2iBpA6nC4o/view

PHILUX Capital Advisors, Inc., a subsidiary of PHI Group, Inc. will be responsible for assisting Tin Thanh Group and its affiliates to list their stock on a Senior U.S. Stock Exchange in the near future.

Tran Dinh Quyen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tin Thanh Group, stated: “We will surely move fast and do well to execute the cooperation in six categories under this agreement for both companies and the global society to profit from our circularity proposition (energy security, sustainable agriculture, environmental protection). The technologies we possess will bring tremendous economic and environmental benefits to many countries around the world in the near future.”

Henry Fahman, Chairman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PHI Group, Inc., concurred: “We are delighted to partner with Tin Thanh Group to accelerate the solutions for climate change, energy security, sustainable agriculture and environmental protection, which are also our passions and prime concerns. Tin Thanh Group will be able to contribute significant amounts of carbon credits towards our carbon emission mitigation program through CO2-1-0 (Carbon) Corp (www.CO2-1-0.io) immediately. We look forward to creating very significant value for both companies and the global community in the coming days.”

About Tin Thanh Group



Tin Thanh Group is a Vietnamese joint stock company conglomerate with a vision to become a sustainable development corporation in the field of high-tech industry and agriculture in order to reduce global emissions and replace fossil fuels with renewable fuels. The Company supplies energy from renewable fuels to more than 40 industrial plants in Vietnam and around the world. It specializes in sustainable development of closed circular agro-industrial energy by growing sorghum crops in order to create a clean energy source and reduce global emissions and also transforms old waste dumps into new environmentally friendly urban residential areas. https://tinthanhgroup.vn/en/

About PHI Group

PHI Group (www.phiglobal.com, PHIL) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as “Reserved Alternative Investment Fund” (“RAIF”) (www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange (“ADE”) in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value.

