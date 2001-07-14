Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Janus International to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced that senior management of the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, May 26, 2022;
  • KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, June 2, 2022;
  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 7, 2022; and
  • UBS 8th Annual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference, June 8, 2022.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

