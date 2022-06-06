Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in June.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL
Date and time: June 6, 2022, 4:40 pm (CT)
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fblair66%2Fzd%2F1622484
Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY
Date and time: June 8, 2022, 9:40 am (ET)
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fbaird64%2Fzd%2F1611624
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
Source: Ziff Davis, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005102/en/