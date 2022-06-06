Ziff Davis to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced its participation in two investor conferences in June.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL

Date and time: June 6, 2022, 4:40 pm (CT)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fblair66%2Fzd%2F1622484

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Date and time: June 8, 2022, 9:40 am (ET)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fbaird64%2Fzd%2F1611624

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Source: Ziff Davis, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005102/en/